$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $44.15 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

