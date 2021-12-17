TrustVerse Hits One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

