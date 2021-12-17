Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 163,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 577,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. 1,369,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.