Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,839 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.98. 8,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

