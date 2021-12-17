Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 223,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,661,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,228. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

