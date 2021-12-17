iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 9.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,471,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 176,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

