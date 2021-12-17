Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,339. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

