Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.