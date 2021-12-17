15,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $41.85 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

