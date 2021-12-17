UGE International (CVE:UGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

UGE International (CVE:UGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

UGE International stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

