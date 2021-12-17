Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $176.88 or 0.00386930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $40.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01357600 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

