iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.