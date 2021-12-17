Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 274 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

