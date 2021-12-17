Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 377 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

