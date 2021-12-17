Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

