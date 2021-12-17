JLP Asset Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,700 shares during the quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.