The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.