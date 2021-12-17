Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.06

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.06 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 2315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

