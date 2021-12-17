Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $40.58

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $43.26. Inhibrx shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

