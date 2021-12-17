Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.57. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,707 shares traded.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

