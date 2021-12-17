MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.33

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -31.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

