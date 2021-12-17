XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.63

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $1,158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $546,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

