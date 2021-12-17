Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 5.9%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 92,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,961,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$56.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.