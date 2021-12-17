Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $95,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Lawrence Way also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

