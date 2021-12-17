Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 46.1% in November

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 133,953 shares of company stock worth $457,934. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELYS. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.