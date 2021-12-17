Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. Discovery has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

