Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 895 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.