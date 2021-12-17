Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

