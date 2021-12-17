Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $77.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

