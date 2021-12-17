First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.