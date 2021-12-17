iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 371,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,623,066. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.