First National Financial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779. First National Financial has a one year low of C$39.19 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

