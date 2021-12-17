Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

