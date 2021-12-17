Belmont Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belmont Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

