Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

