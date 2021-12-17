Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 3.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 302.63 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

