180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.