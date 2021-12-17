Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,430 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.