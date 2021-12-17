Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

