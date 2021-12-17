Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.