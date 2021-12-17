Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.42 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

