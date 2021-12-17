Mooncoin One Day Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00310986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

