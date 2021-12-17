Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after buying an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 301,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,344,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

