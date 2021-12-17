Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the November 15th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TREB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,063. Trebia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

TREB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

