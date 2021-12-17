Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Roche stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.55. 5,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $411.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.58.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

