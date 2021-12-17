Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TLIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. Research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

