Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.77

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

