Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 117.7%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,328. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.