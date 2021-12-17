Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SCS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,046. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,160.23%.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
