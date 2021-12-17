Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,046. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,160.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

