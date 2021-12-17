Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $754.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

